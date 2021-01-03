Youth Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station, here on Sunday.
Police spokesman said that 28-year-old Allah Rakha resident of Chak 461/G-B became dejected after quarreling with his wife over a domestic dispute. Over this issue, he committed suicide by shooting himself in head.
The police handed over the dead body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.