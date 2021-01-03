Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station, here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said that 28-year-old Allah Rakha resident of Chak 461/G-B became dejected after quarreling with his wife over a domestic dispute. Over this issue, he committed suicide by shooting himself in head.

The police handed over the dead body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.