Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A youth has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Abdul Jabbar resident of Chak No.109-JB committed suicideby swallowing poison pills. He was shifted to the hospital but in vain.

The police handed over the corpse to his family for burial after completing necessary formalities.