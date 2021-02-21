Youth Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A youth has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that Abdul Jabbar resident of Chak No.109-JB committed suicideby swallowing poison pills. He was shifted to the hospital but in vain.
The police handed over the corpse to his family for burial after completing necessary formalities.