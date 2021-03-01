Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Civil Line police station.

Police said on Monday that Aqib Ali, resident of islam Nagar got infuriated after his family elders scolded him over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, he swallowed poisonous pills.

He was shifted to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he expired.

The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.