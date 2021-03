FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over protracted illness in Dijkot police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 30-year-old Nawaz of Chak No 257-RB Mazhabi Wala had been suffering from illness for a long time and committed suicide after hanging himself witha rope.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after formalities.