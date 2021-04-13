UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide after being scolded by his elders, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Kashif aka Kashi (17), resident of Lakshmi Chowk Dijkot was scolded by his family elders over purchasing a mobile phone set.

In a fit of rage, Kashif swallowed poisonous pills and he was rushed to hospital in critical conditionwhere he expired.

