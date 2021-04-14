Youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :-:A youth committed suicide over family dispute, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that wife of Rasheed Ahmad (25), resident of Makkoana left his house after some differences and went to her parents house.

Rasheed tried his best to bring back his wife but in vain.

After being dejected, Rasheed ended his life by hanging himself from a girder of the ceilingof his house.

Police were investigating.