Youth commits suicide

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A 16-year-old girl committed suicide over domestic issues in city Pattoki.

Police said here on Wednesday that Sehar bibi d/o Saleem Rahani r/o Kashif chowk Pattoki consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues and shifted to hospital in critical condition where she breathed her last.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.