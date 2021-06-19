Youth Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over financial constraints, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station.
Police said on Saturday that Iftikhar Mehdi, 20, resident of Bhakkar worked in a canteen of a local textile mills located at Khurarianwala was upset over financial issues and he ended his life by hanginghimself from a ceiling fan of his room.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.