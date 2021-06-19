UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth committed suicide over financial constraints, in the jurisdiction of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Iftikhar Mehdi, 20, resident of Bhakkar worked in a canteen of a local textile mills located at Khurarianwala was upset over financial issues and he ended his life by hanginghimself from a ceiling fan of his room.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Bhakkar Textile From

Recent Stories

 India’s top athlete Milkha Singh” passes aw ..

14 minutes ago

PM says they will not provide bases to the US for ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.