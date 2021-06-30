Youth commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth has committed suicide over domestic issues in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 28-year-old Shahid resident of Chak No.88-JB was facing domestic issues for a long time.

Over the issues, the youth swallowed acid and started feeling dilapidated condition.

He was rushed to hospital but he expired.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.