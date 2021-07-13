UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 35-year-old Sadaf, son of Khair Din, resident of Chak No.

58-GB was upset after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute. In a fit of rage, he ended his life by shooting himself.

Police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Suicide Jaranwala Family

Recent Stories

PSL faces difficulties in scheduling next season

9 minutes ago

Sri Lanka administers over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccin ..

29 minutes ago

Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray: huma ..

29 minutes ago

Formula One star Norris 'shaken' after Euro final ..

29 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in ..

29 minutes ago

650,000 saplings to be planted in Sialkot

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.