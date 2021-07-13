Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 35-year-old Sadaf, son of Khair Din, resident of Chak No.

58-GB was upset after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute. In a fit of rage, he ended his life by shooting himself.

Police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.