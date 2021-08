(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Pattoki police station on Sunday.

According to police, Akhter, a resident of Chak-24 Pattoki, had been facing domestic issues for a long time and he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house.

Police were investigating.