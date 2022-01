FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Sunday that 26-year-old Amir Mukhtar, resident of Mohallah Usman-e-Ghani ended his life by shooting himself after being quarreled with his family.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.