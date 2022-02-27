Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said Sunday that 22-year-old Ali Raza of Chak No 106-RB got irritated when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.