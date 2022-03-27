Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth has committed suicide in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 20-year-old Ejaz Khan resident of Bismillah Garden Jaranwala Road became dejected over some unknown reasons and committed suicide by hanging him with ceiling fan in his house.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.