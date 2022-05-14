UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 03:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide after his parents refused to meet his demand of motorcycle, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Malangi,18, s/o Mehmood resident of Chak No.

235-GB demanded a motorcycle but his parents refused to fulfill his demand.

Over the issue, Malangi ended his life by shooting himself in the head.

The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.

