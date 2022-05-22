Youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Garh police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Asghar, resident of Chak No.549-GB was upset over some domestic dispute and he ended his life by hanging himself from a rope in his room at night.

His relatives spotted the corpse in the morning and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.