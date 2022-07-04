- Home
Youth Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic issues near here on Monday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Hamza,18, took his own life after hanging with a ceilingfan at home in Bawa Chak.
