Youth Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Millat Town police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that 27-year-old Muhammad Rizwan resident of Mohallah Shah Abad Millat Road became dejected over some domestic dispute and ended his life by shooting himself in the head.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 found corpse of a 50-year-old unknown woman lying near GTS Chowk and handed over both bodies to the police for further action, he added.

