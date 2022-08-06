Youth Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide in the area of Sadar police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 24-year-old Faryad Ali of Chak No 232-RB was dejected due to some domestic problems. He reportedly shot himself in his chest at rooftop of his house after midnight when other family members were asleep.
He died on-the-spot, and the police took the body into custody and started investigation.