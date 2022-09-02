Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, Sept 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A factory worker committed suicide during duty hours near here on Friday.

According to Rescue team, the deceased was identified as Sikandar, son of Asghar,18, resident of chak 200-P, Rahim Yar Khan.

|He was working at Royal common mills near Adda Satiana. He hanged himself from ceiling fan of a godown to end his life.

The cause behind the act was yet to be ascertained. The body was handed over to concerned police.