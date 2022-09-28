- Home
Youth Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic issues near here on Wednesday.
The Rescue 1122 said Ali Hassan of Tipu Sultan colony, Khurrianwala, took his own lifeafter shooting himself. The body was handed over to the family.
