Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth who swallowed poisonous pills over domestic dispute in Jhang, died at the Allied Hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Saleem had swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute. He was brought to the hospitalin precarious condition where he died.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.