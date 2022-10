FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that 30-year-old Faiz Ahmad,resident of Chak 490-GB became dejected over his matrimonial issues.He shot himself in head in the fields and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.