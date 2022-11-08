UrduPoint.com

Youth Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Youth commits suicide

A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that Shafqat Ali (22) son of Liaqat Ali got irritated over domestic dispute and he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

