Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that Shafqat Ali (22) son of Liaqat Ali got irritated over domestic dispute and he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.