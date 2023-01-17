Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic issues near here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that a 22-year-old Muhammad Usman, resident of Chak no 76-GB, Khanoana bypass consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues. He died before rescue teams provided him first aid.

The dead body was handed over to heirs.

Separately, a 32-year-old man's body was spotted floating in Gogera branch canal near Chak no 128-GB Jhal Chowk.Rescue team fished out the body and removed it to the mortuary.

Later, the deceased was identified as Asif s/o Gulzar resident of Chak No 240 Morr, Jarranwala.

.