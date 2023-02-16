Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Nishatabad police.

Police report said here Thursday that Ali Husnain s/o Saif ul Malook, 24, resident of Chak No 26-JB, shot a bullet in his head over some domestic issues. He was taken to the Allied hospital but he expired.

On the report of Ali Husnain, a brother of the deceased took the body into custody for postmortem.