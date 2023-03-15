Youth commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide and expired in the Allied Hospital here on late Tuesday night.

Police spokesman said that 21-year-old Muhammad Zeeshan, resident of Chak No.257-JB, got dejected over some domestic dispute, and he shot in his belly.

As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, spokesman said.