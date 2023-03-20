Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide over financial problems, in the precincts of Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Arif (21), resident of Jaranwala was jobless for a long time due to which his family was facing financial constraints.

He swallowed poisonous pills and he wasshifted to hospital in precarious condition where he expired.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.