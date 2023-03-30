Youth commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide here on Wednesday for unknown reasons, police said.

As per the Police report, a youth named Aziz, 19-year-old, shot himself at chest with a pistol in his home.

The household called the medic but he had died until the latter arrived at the home.

The police of Budhla Police Station were informed and reached on the spot to examine the body.

Further investigation was started, said the SHO of the police station.