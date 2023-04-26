Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide over unknown reasons in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 27-year-old Muhammad Husnain, a resident of Lakkar Mandi Jhang Road, became dejected and he committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.