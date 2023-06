(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A youth committed suicide over some issues in the area of Rodala Road police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Ali Hasan of Chak No.272-GB got irritated over some domestic dispute and he committed suicide by hanginghimself with a tree.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation,he added.