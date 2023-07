SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues here in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that Ali Raza r/o Hathi Wand, shot himself after an altercation with his family over some domestic issues.

Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.

Investigation was underway.