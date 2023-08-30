Youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 28-year-old Hasnain resident of Chak 67-JB Sadhar got dejected over some domestic issues and he swallowed poisonous pills.

As a result, he started facing dilapidated condition and was rushed to hospital where the doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.