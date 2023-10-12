Youth Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A youth committed suicide over petty issues in the jurisdiction of Kundian
police station on Thursday.
A police spokesman said Muhammad Zaheer of Chak No 13 ML, Mianwali, took
his own life after consuming poisonous pills over some domestic issues.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died on way to the hospital.
Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.