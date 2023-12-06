Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A youth committed suicide over matrimonial issues, in the limits of City Sammundri police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Atif Aslam (29), resident of Chak No.471-GB had married

to Malaika two months ago but their relations strained due to domestic issues.

After an altercation with his wife, Atif ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.