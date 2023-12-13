Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Youth commits suicide

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A 23-year-old young man committed suicide by hanging himself over a domestic issue in Tharparkar, on Wednesday.

According to Police, the victim named Juman son of Sukhyo Rahman was a resident of Nawahi village of Hathrai in Tharparkar, Tehsil Diplo.

On receiving news of the incident, police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Diplo Hospital for processing.

After the medico-legal process, the body was handed over to the family for burial.

