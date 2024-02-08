Youth Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a swing in Ansari park,Shair Singh Wala,Jhang Road here on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the 28-year-old youth was apparently an addict person.
The body was shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital-I, while Saddar police started investigation for his identification and ascertaining real cause of the death.
