Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A youth has allegedly committed suicide after refusal of his girlfriend for marriage here in the area of Satiana police station on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that one Nauman r/o Chak No.

433-GB had reportedly developed love affairs with a girl of the same locality and insisted upon the marriage but the girl refused.

Over this issue,the boy committed suicide by shooting himself near Railway Phattak.

Therefore, the police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation,he added.