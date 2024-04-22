Youth Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a marriage issue in Sillanwali police limits on Monday.
Police said that Samar Hayyat of Chak No 128 NB took his own his life by consuming
poisonous pills over the marriage issue. He was shifted to a local hospital in serious
condition but he died.
Police handed over the body to the family after completing formalities.
Recent Stories
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, 10 injured in Mansehra road accident12 seconds ago
-
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 190 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of POs20 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Maqam congratulates PML-N newly elected members on victory in by-election20 minutes ago
-
Crackdowns by ICT admin to ensure Naan/Roti reduced prices20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields30 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Raisi plant a sapling to mark Earth Day30 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields40 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges IIOJK youth to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s message of Khudi40 minutes ago