Youth commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A youth committed suicide over a marriage issue in Sillanwali police limits on Monday.

Police said that Samar Hayyat of Chak No 128 NB took his own his life by consuming

poisonous pills over the marriage issue. He was shifted to a local hospital in serious

condition but he died.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing formalities.