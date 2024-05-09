Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Youth commits suicide

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A youth committed suicide by shooting himself near Bhatia Wali Pul.

The deceased was identified as Danyal, son of Liyaqat, resident of Bhatia Wali Pul.

Rescuers shifted the body to Civil Hospital.

The preliminary report stated that the man had altercation with his family. That aggrieved him so much that he decided to take the extreme step today's afternoon.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed. The parents refused to hold autopsy of the killed youth.

