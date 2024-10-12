Youth Commits Suicide
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A youth committed suicide by jumping into the Gugera Branch Canal in Jaranwala police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 22-year-old Waqas Ramzan became dejected after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute and jumped into the Gugera Branch Canal near Jhall Bridge Jaranwala.
Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started a search operation but failed to recover the body. The divers succeeded in fishing out the body from the canal near Mongi Bungalow Gojra about 85 kilometers away from the incident site. The body was shifted to mortuary of Civil Hospital Gojra while the police was investigating the incident, he added.
