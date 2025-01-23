Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Youth commits suicide

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A youth allegedly committed suicide in Maila Wali Galli area of the city

on Thursday.

The police said the 18-year-old youth went to the upper-story of the house

and took his own life with a pistol.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained while the police started

investigation.

