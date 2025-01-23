Youth Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A youth allegedly committed suicide in Maila Wali Galli area of the city
on Thursday.
The police said the 18-year-old youth went to the upper-story of the house
and took his own life with a pistol.
The cause of the incident could not be ascertained while the police started
investigation.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 20252 minutes ago
-
Anti Corruption retrieves valued commercial land in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide2 minutes ago
-
Baldia official dismissed from service12 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
UET holds 41st BOASAR meeting12 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police rescued missing 09-years old boy from Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Minister youth affairs & sports to inaugurate SIBA-MUN12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, son injured over enmity12 minutes ago
-
NA passes ‘The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024’22 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches cleanliness operation in city22 minutes ago
-
'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' inaugurated22 minutes ago