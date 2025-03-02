Open Menu

Youth Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Youth commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan over a domestic dispute here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a call from Rajput Colony, Qadirpur Raan, reporting a suicide incident.

The caller informed that a young man had taken his own life by hanging himself from a fan.

The rescue team immediately reached the scene. Family members revealed that he had been suffering from mental stress and domestic problems which allegedly led to this tragic act.

The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital after legal process. The victim was identified as Munazam Zubair s/o Safdar.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

2 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

2 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

3 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

3 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

3 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

4 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan