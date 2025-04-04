Youth Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A youth committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Johrabad Police Station, a police spokesman said here on Friday.
The victim,Samar Abbas, 25, resident of Naseem Colony, consumed poisonous pills after an altercation with his family members over domestic issue.
He was shifted to local hospital in critical condition where he died.
Police were investigating.
