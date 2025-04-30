Youth commits suicide

DARYA KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A youth here on Wednesday committed suicide by opening fire from his pistol on his head, the police spokesman said.

The police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities, he added.

The spokesman said a young man namely Rana Waqas (20 ) committed suicide during night, adding the deceased was addict of ice.

