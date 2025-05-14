Youth Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 07:26 PM
A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof girder of his home within limits of the BZ police station
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof girder of his home within limits of the BZ police station.
Rescue officials said they received information that the youth, identified as Shan, son of Khuda Bakhsh, had put a noose around his neck and hanged himself.
Rescuers attempted to revive him for 15 to 20 minutes but were unsuccessful. The body was handed over to the family upon their insistence.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which reached the spot and started investigation.
