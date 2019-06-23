Youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Sunday that 18-year-old Qaisar Lateef of Chak No.209-RB were upset after being scolded by parents over a domestic dispute.

Qaisar swallowed poisonous pills and he was rushed to hospital in precarious condition where he expired.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.