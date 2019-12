(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that Moon Masih, resident of Mohallah Siddique Nagar ended his life by hanging himself from the rope tied to the ceiling of a room when his family elders scolded him.

Police are looking into the matter.

