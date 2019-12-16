UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Monday that Naeem, resident of Hajvairi Park area swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members over domestic dispute. He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Suicide Family

Recent Stories

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

12 minutes ago

NAB seeks time from LHC to submit reply in Maryam ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan v England Women’s T20Is begin on Tuesda ..

20 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

46 minutes ago

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.