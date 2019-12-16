Youth commits suicide

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Monday that Naeem, resident of Hajvairi Park area swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members over domestic dispute. He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.