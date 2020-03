FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::A youth committed suicide over a domestic issue in Tarkhani police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said 18-year-old Danish Nawaz of Chak No 216-GB took acid when his family reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died. The police handed over the body to the family.